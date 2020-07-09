Javicia Leslie cast as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman for season two

Batwoman has found its new lead. Following the surprise departure of Ruby Rose as Kate Kane / Batwoman after season one ended in the US, Javicia Leslie will take up the mantle when the show returns for season two.



As previously revealed by showrunner Caroline Dries, Kate Kane will not be killed off; instead her disappearance will be one of the central mysteries running through season two. Leslie's Ryan Wilder will be a completely original character, descried as a former drug-runner, living in her van with her plant, who is highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. Like Kate, Ryan will also be an out lesbian.



On being cast as the new lead, Leslie made the following statement:



“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,”