Iman Vellani cast as Ms Marvel in Disney+ series

Disney and Marvel are slowly bringing together the latest stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the casting of Tatiana Maslany as She Hulk last week, Variety is reporting that another female superhero - Ms Marvel - has been cast.



Iman Vellani will play Ms. Marvel a.k.a. Pakistani American Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Muslim teenager who lives in Jersey City, New Jersey, and looks up to superheroes like Captain Marvel.



Ms Marvel will headline her own Disney+ series before heading to the big screen.