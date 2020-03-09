Home Before Dark - the new series from Jon M. Chu and Apple TV+ gets a trailer
Apple have posted the trailer for their upcoming mystery series, Home Before Dark which is being produced by Jon M. Chu. Based on a true story, the series follows a young girl (Brooklynn Prince) who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father (Jim Sturgess) left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.
The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Dana Fox and Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend & Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Joy Gorman Wettels for Anonymous Content, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.
Home Before Dark debuts on Apple TV+ on 3rd April
Home Before Dark (2020–)
Dir: N/A | Cast: Brooklynn Prince, Kylie Rogers, Mila Morgan, Reed Birney | Writers: Dana Fox, Dara Resnik