HBO to adapt The Last of Us for TV

HBO have confirmed that they are developing the brilliant PlayStation game, The Last of Us, into a TV series with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and the game's writer, Neil Druckmann at the helm.



The Last of Us is set on a post-apocalyptic earth where fungal parasitic zombies roam the planet. It follows the journey of grizzled smuggler Joel who ends up protecting a young girl called Ellie as they struggle to survive agains both the undead and the most desperate of the living.



The game has a huge following and has been a critical success, spawning a soon to be released sequel. It has many clear influences in film and it'll be interesting to see how these influences are brought over to the TV version of the story.



Craig Mazin is said to be a fan of the games, commenting, “Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honoured to do it in partnership with Neil.”



Having Neil Druckmann on board will ensure that the series respects the source material and will hopefully be close to the storyline of the game as possible.

