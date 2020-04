HBO renews Westworld for a fourth season

Westworld will return for a fourth season. The hit sci-fi drama is currently airing its third season on HBO (and Sky Atlantic here in the UK). With just two episodes left, HBO's announcement that there is more to come is sure to be a sigh of relief for fans everywhere.



Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming, made the following statement regarding Westworld’s fourth season order:

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” adding, “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

