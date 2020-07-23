HBO renews Perry Mason for a second season

HBO has renewed prequel series Perry Mason for a second season. The series stars Matthew Rhys as the titular 1903s PI turned criminal defence lawyer, with Juliet Rylance and Chris Chalk as the recast younger versions of Della Street and Paul Drake.



The season two announcement was made by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming.



“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason. Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

The HBO crime noir drama aired the fifth of its eight-episode season one this week. The show airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK. Check out our latest review