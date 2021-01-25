HBO Max developing a live-action TV series set in the Harry Potter universe

A live-action TV series based around the Harry Potter franchise is in early development at HBO Max, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.



The site reports that executives have had a series of meetings with writers, exploring various ideas that would bring the property to television, though HBO Max and Warner Bros have yet to confirm. It does seem that the recent transphobic comments by Harry Potter creator JK Rowling have not dampened attempts to develop the franchise, with the third Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them film still in development.



While this is little more than rumour at this stage, a TV series is certainly going to attract plenty of fans. Making lots and lots of money aside, the Harry Potter franchise is ripe for development, with plenty of stories that can be told outside the books on which the original film series was based.