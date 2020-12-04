Hawkeye TV series at Disney+ adds to its roster, including a Black Widow crossover character

It's still early days yet for Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye TV series at Disney+. However, a spat of casting announcements, courtesy of Variety, are sure to excite Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, as the show moves closer to reality.



Hailee Steinfield was unofficially confirmed this week to be playing Kate Bishop, the character that will take on the mantle of Hawkeye from Renner's Clint Barton. Joining them are Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon.



Most intriguing is Pugh, who will make her debut as spy and assassin Yelena Belova in next year's delayed Black Widow. As with Steinfield's Kate Bishop, Belova is expected to take on the Black Widoelw mantle from Scarlet Johansson's Natasha Romanoff.



Farmiga will play Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate. Fee will play a character named Kazi. As Variety reports, and most keen eyed Marvel fans will observe, Kazi is most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, AKA mercenary villain Clown. Dalton will play Jack DuDuquesne, which is likely Marvel character Jacques Duquesne or Swordsman and early mentor to Hawkeye in the comics.



Cox will play Maya Lopez, AKA Marvel character Echo, a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person’s movements, making her a formidable fighter. McClarnon will play William Lopez, Maya’s father Willie “Crazy Horse” Lincoln from the comics.



Jonathan Igla will is write and executive produce the Hawkeye series. Production recently commenced in Atlanta and New York. No confirmed air date is expected yet.



The first Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ TV series, WandaVision, debuts on the streaming site on the 15th January 2021.