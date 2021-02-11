Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian

Amid increasing concern among fans at the views being shared on social media by Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, we can now report that LucasFilm have announced that she will no longer be part of the show.



Last night the Star Wars studio released a statement that stated her social media posts were 'abhorent and unacceptable'. Disney, LucasFilm and show creator Jon Favreau have been increasingly urged by fans to part was with the actress following an increasing number of posts that alleged voter fraud in the US election, anti-mask and anti-vaccine sentiment and anti-trans views.



Yesterday the hashtag #FireGinaCarano took off across social media following a post to her instagram account that compared the deaths of Jews at Nazi hands during the Second World War to "hating someone for their political views". It seems we've found the line that Disney didn't want her to cross.



It was widely expected that Carano would join the recently announced Rangers of the New Republic - indeed it is thought she would have been the lead in that show but Disney stepped back from that plan last year following similar accusations against the actress. That they took this long to act despite her continually troubling posts on social media is something of a concern.



Removing the character from The Mandalorian won't be a huge problem for the studio - she was little more than a recurring bit-part character in the show any way and many would be happy if the role was actually recast if required with some already suggesting Xena actress Lucy Lawless should be considered as a replacement.