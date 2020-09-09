Get your first look at The Mandalorian season two courtesy of these images from Entertainment Weekly

With a season two trailer imminent and a confirmed return to Disney+ on the 30th October, anticipation is high for the second season of live-action Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian.



Entertainment Weekly has given fans their first look at the second season with brand new images featuring Pedro Pascal’s titular Mandalorian bounty hunter, Gina Carano's Cara Dune, Carl Weathers' Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon and fan favourite Baby Yoda himself.







The second season is set to introduce new characters and beloved Star Wars characters. Rosario Dawson will appear as Jedi apostate Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison (Jango Fett in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones) as a clone trooper or possibly Boba Fett himself and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze. Joining them in unconfirmed roles are Michael Biehn and and Timothy Olyphant.



You can check out the full interview and feature here. Most notable is this little snippet from show runner Jon Faverau's and executive producer and director Dave Filoni.



“The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world. The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”



“Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”