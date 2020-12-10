Get your first look at Javicia Leslie as Batwoman in the first trailer for season two

Ruby Rose's Kate Jane might be missing when season two of Batwoman debuts next year, but they'll be a new female capped crusader in Ryan Wilder, as Javicia Leslie mkes her debut in the show.

The new trailer, courtesy of The CW, teases the loss of Kate and struggles to adjust to the new hero in the mantle.



Batwoman season two debuts on the 17th January on The CW in the US. The show airs in the UK on E4.



