Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, adds Matt Smith, Olivia Cook and Emma D’Arcy to its cast

Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, is shaping up its cast nicely. Set 300 years before the original series and based on George RR Martin's Fire and Blood, the new show will focus on the Dragon-riding Targaryen reign at the height of its power.



Following earlier announcements that Paddy Constantine will play King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, more members of the royal bloodline have been announced, courtesy of The EW.



Matt Smith, known best for his roles in Doctor Who and The Crown, will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, brother of younger brother of Constantine's Viserys. While the new king will is a warm, kind and decent man, who only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy—Daemon is known for his battle skills and his ability to ride dragons.



Joining them will be Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the stunningly beautiful daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King. Having been raised in the Red Keep, she knows her way around a royal court — and its politics.



Emma D’Arcy has also joined the show as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, King Viserys’ eldest child, who also is a dragon rider like her uncle.



The prequel series will chart the beginnings of House Targaryen ruinous collapse and created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal. Director Miguel Sapochnik will serve as co-showrunner alongside Condal. The 10-episode first season will debut on HBO in 2022.