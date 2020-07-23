Game of Thrones Complete Collection is heading to 4K Blu-ray in November - non-steelbook release now confirmed

Having released the first and eighth seasons of Game of Thrones 4K Blu-ray we've been waiting for news on a 4K release of the remaining six seasons - and we can now confirm that the entire collection is heading to the 4K UHD Blu-ray format on 2nd November. There will be both a steelbook and non-steelbook release of the series.



On top of every episode in full 4K resolution the collection will also feature:



Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A two-part reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.

Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of Seven Kingdoms

Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 8 seasons!

