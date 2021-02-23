Game of Thrones is getting individual season releases on 4K Blu-ray this April

Other than the first and last seasons, until now the only way to get hold of Game of Thrones on 4K Blu-ray was to buy the complete collection. Now however, those who picked up the first season or eighth season on release can complete their collections when the remaining seasons get individual releases on 12th April.



Each collection features all of the episodes from that season along with a couple of hours of additional bonus material.



Each season can be pre-ordered now from Amazon and Zavvi - they're currently available at around £30 each.



