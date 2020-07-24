First trailer released for His Dark Materials series two

His Dark Materials was one of the highlights of last year's Autumn television and anticipation is surely high for its return later this year as the series continues its adaptation of Phillip Pullman's trilogy.



The first trailer for series two promises an even bigger, more epic tale for Dafne Keen's Lyra as our world and the world of magic collide. There's no word yet on when the series will air, but it does promise a bit of TV magic when it returns later in 2020...