First look at The Crown season four as a November air date is confirmed

Netflix has released its first look at The Crown season four with a tantalising clip, teasing new season arrivals Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). The streaming site has also confirmed that the show will return on the 15th November.



Additionally, a new synopsis has been released for season four...



As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

It was also recently announced that Jonathan Pryce and Elizabeth Debicki have joined the cast for the fifth and sixth seasons as Prince Phillip and Princess Diana, alongside Imedla Staunton's Queen Elizabeth and Lesley Manville's Princess Margaret.The first three seasons are available to stream on Netflix now.