First images revealed for Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House follow-up 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'

With a tentative 'fall date' confirmed by Netflix, we are getting closer to watching the streaming site's follow-up to 2018's The Haunting of Hill House. Based on Henry James’s 1898 gothic horror novella, The Turn of the Screw, The Haunting of Bly Manor looks set to scare us all over again.



You can get your first look at The Haunting of Bly Manor with the new images released below...







Many of the cast of The Haunting of Hill House returning; Victoria Pedretti will take the lead role of the governess Dani Clayton, hired to care for two young children seemingly possessed by ghosts. Also returning are Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Catherine Parker, along with newcomers T’Nia Miller, Amelia Eve and Rahul Kohli and child actors Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith. Mike Flanigan will again executive produce.



