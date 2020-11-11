Doctor Who series thirteen reduced to eight episodes due to Covid-19 impact

Production is finally underway on the thirteenth series of Doctor Who, following delays to production as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ten month shoot will have to follow strict protocols to ensure the safety of the cast and crew, which will result in fewer episodes than normal. Instead of the ten episodes (and special) of the previous two series with Jodie Whittaker in the lead role, the next run of episodes will be reduced to eight.



Talking to The Mirror, showrunner Chris Chibnall said:



“In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous Covid working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual eleven."

“We are so thrilled to have unlocked the TARDIS, dusted down the sonic and be able to start filming again for the next series of Doctor Who. The amazing production team, crew and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times. It’s going to be as fun filled and action packed as ever – with plenty of surprises.”