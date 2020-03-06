Doctor Who Series 12 DVD and Blu-ray release confirmed for April and will include 'Resolution'
BBC are set to release Doctor Who: Series 12 on DVD and Blu-ray on 20th April. The set will feature all ten episodes of Jodie Whittaker's much improved second series along with the 2019 New Year's Day Special - Resolution.
The box sets will also include art cards of Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh.
Series 12 has been much more warmly received than the previous run of episodes with a solid underlying story and a three-part finale that turns the history of the franchise on its head.
The DVD and Blu-ray sets are currently listed under the wrong date on Amazon but can be pre-ordered now...
- Blu-ray
- DVD
