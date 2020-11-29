Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks to air on New Year's Day. Check out the trailer now

The upcoming Doctor Who festive special now has a confirmed air date. As with the previous 'festive' episodes, Revolution of the Daleks will air on New Year's Day. And the BBC has released an exciting new trailer too.



Not only does the trailer feature the recently announced return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness, also making a return is Chris Noth's business tycoon Jack Robertson, last seen in series 11's Arachnids in the UK. Also joining the special is Dame Harriet Walter and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. The trailer features a new design of Daleks invading London and an unscrupulous deal between the Daleks and Walter and Noth's characters.



In addition to the trailer, check out the new photos below.





Revolution of the Daleks will be followed by an eight-episode series 13, which is rumoured to air in the autumn of 2021...