Disney+ reveals the first titles to launch on Star App next month, including Big Sky, Love Victor, 24, Lost and more

Amid all the big announcements at last month's Disney Investor Day presentation, was the launch of a new app Star on Disney+ in 2021, containing more adult-orientated film and TV content. From the 23rd February, Star will become the sixth brand alongside Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney. It will double the amount of content available to watch on Disney+ and cover content from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.



Disney+ parental controls will separate me-time from kids-time on the entire platform. The app will be updated to include easy-to-use parental controls to ensure that Disney+ is suitable for audiences of all ages. People will be able to set limits on access to content for specific profiles based on content ratings and add a PIN to lock profiles with access to mature content.



While no price increase is confirmed at this stage, it is likely Disney+ will increase it's monthly subscription from the current for £5.99 per month, or £59.99 annually.



Here are some the the original releases and existing TVs and films coming to Star...



Star Originals on Disney+

Series and FIlms available via Star on Disney+