Disney+ pre-sale is now live. Save £10 on the annual sign up cost now

Disney+ is launching in the UK next month and will cost £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year. However early birds can subscribe to the annual package ahead of launch and save £10 on the annual cost, bringing the monthly cost down to just £4.17. There will be 25 exclusive Disney+ originals at launch in the UK including The Mandalorian and the live action Lady and the Tramp. New feature films exclusive to Disney+ also include Togo , an exhilarating true story starring four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe; Stargirl , an offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times best-selling novel; and Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, following the hilarious exploits of Timmy and a 1,500-pound polar bear.

