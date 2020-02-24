Disney+ pre-sale is now live. Save £10 on the annual sign up cost now
Disney+ is launching in the UK next month and will cost £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year. However early birds can subscribe to the annual package ahead of launch and save £10 on the annual cost, bringing the monthly cost down to just £4.17.
There will be 25 exclusive Disney+ originals at launch in the UK including The Mandalorian and the live action Lady and the Tramp. New feature films exclusive to Disney+ also include Togo, an exhilarating true story starring four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe; Stargirl, an offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times best-selling novel; and Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, following the hilarious exploits of Timmy and a 1,500-pound polar bear.
Three new live-action series from Marvel Studios, will also premiere on Disney+ beginning with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as the Scarlet Witch and Vision in upcoming series WandaVision, and Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as everyone’s favourite villain Loki. Three further series are in development including: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.
Subscribers will be able to stream Disney+ on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. Users will enjoy high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four devices at the same time, multiple downloads, personalised recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy to navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.
Sign up to Disney+ now to take advantage of the pre-launch discount here...