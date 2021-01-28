Disney+ confirms full line-up for 23rd Feb Star App launch; 75 TV shows and specials and 284 movies added to the mix

It's just under a month until the launch of Disney+'s new general entertainment app STAR, which covers more adult-themed content and a a decent dose of the Fox back catalogue. In anticipation for the new update, Disney has unveiled the full launch line up for Star. Disney+ will add over 75 TV series and more than 270 movies alongside an initial slate of 4 exclusive Star Originals, with new titles being added every month.



Here's the full press release below...



Star Originals at launch include crime thriller Big Sky from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing); Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor written by the film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker (This Is Us) and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer’s assistant on Rick & Morty) and drama series Helstrom, executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.



This huge content drop will also give Disney+ subscribers access to more than 20 award-winning TV series including multi-award-winning Modern Family and 16 Emmy® Award winning series The X-Files. And, at launch 38 award-winning movies will be ready to stream including Academy Award winner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Wes Anderson’s masterpiece The Grand Budapest Hotel and, one of the most-nominated film of all times The Favourite starring Olivia Colman. These series and films join previously announced titles including 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, Prison Break and How I Met Your Mother.



Confirmed titles from Disney’s creative studios premiering in 2021 include premium series Dopesick starring Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson, The Dropout staring Kate Mckinnon, a slate of FX originals including The Old Man staring Jeff Bridges and new content from the Kardashian Jenners. There is really something for everyone!

Check out the impressive line-up below...