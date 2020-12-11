Disney announce several new FX shows, including an adaptation of Y: The Last Man and and Alien TV show helmed by Noah Hawley

In all the buzz of yesterday's many, many Disney Investor day announcements (check up the high level details here), there were some exciting new developments from the FX Networks.



In addition to new seasons of Atlanta, American Horror Story, Dave, What We Do in the Shadows, Mayans, Better Things, Snowfall, and Archer, a number of original series were confirmed exclusively for FX on Hulu. And while UK audiences don't have access to Hulu, the good news is that this content will appear as an additional feature on Disney+ at some point next year under the 'Star' banner (though this may have a small price increase to the standard Disney+ subscription charge).



Here's the full breakdown...







In The Old Man, Academy Award and Golden Globe award winner Jeff Bridges is a former CIA operative who is forced to reconcile with his past.







From creator Ryan Murphy comes American Horror Stories, a new anthology series spin-off of American Horror Story. This story was announced recently and confirms the TV expansion of the horror franchise under Disney.







Platform is an innovative scripted anthology from BJ Novak that uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today.







FX's Reservation Dogs is a new half-hour comedy series about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma. Currently in development from co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Academy Award winner Taika Waititi.







Y: The Last Man is a new drama series based on the acclaimed comic book series of the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The long awaited adaptation will star Diane Lane.







Alien is currently in development at FX Networks. The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion's Noah Hawley. Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth.



Fans have been waiting for Alien 5 for years; perhaps Hawyley's TV series could be what we need. The Earth-based setting is certainly intriguing...