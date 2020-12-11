Disney and Marvel confirm their Disney+ line-up. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier confirmed for the 19th March and Loki for May 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally has an air-date. After the Covid-19 pandemic delayed production and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 slate was put on hold, WandaVision now the first official first entry in the next phase of MCU stories next month. However, the series starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Solider, won't be far behind. As part of their big Investor Day announcements, Disney has confirmed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will stream on the 19th March 2021.



Joining Mackie and Stan will be Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as Zemo. Disney have also revealed a new poster for the limited six-part TV series below...







This will be followed by Loki in May 2021. The limited series will see Tom Hiddelston reprise his role for the MCU movies. This will be followed by the animated WHAT IF? series next summer, which will explore some interesting alternate possibilities for some of the MCU's biggest stories. Ms Marvel, which will feature Iman Vellani as the teenage superhero, will debut on Disney+ late next year.



2022 and beyond will see more big MCU characters make their debut on Disney+. Hailee Steinfeld was officially confirmed as Kate Bishop, who will take up the mantle of Hawkeye from original Avenger Cint Barton (check out the recent casting announcements here). After rumours to the contrary, Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Joining her in the She Hulk TV series will be Tim Roth, who returns as the Abomination from The Incredible Hulk Mark Ruffalo himself as Bruce Banner / Hulk. The series will be directed Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.



In addition to the recently announced - and reconfirmed Moon Knight, was another five series. First up...







The rumours of Nick Fury's return on Disney+ were right. Samuel L Jackson will back as Nick Fury, along with Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel, as the Skrull Talos in original Series Secret Invasion.



The female successor to Iron Man? Disney also announced the introduction of Dominique Thorne as genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an original series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.



Don Cheadle will also return as James Rhodes aka War Machine in Armor Wars, an original series coming to Disney+. It is described as a classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands?



Finally, two Guardians of the Galaxy adventures for the price of one! The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will debut in (supposedly) the 2022 Christmas period, with James Gunn back to write and direct. Additionally, everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on Disney+ featuring several new and unusual characters, in I Am Groot.



Check out the new trailers and sizzle reels for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WHAT IF? and Ms Marvel below...















