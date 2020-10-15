Dexter to return for a 10-episode limited series

Eight years after serial killer drama Dexter delivered a very controversial finale, Showtime have confirmed the show will return for a new limited series. Michael C. Hall will reprise his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan, having ended his journey in isolation after the dramatic events of the eighth and final season.



Showtime ordered 10 new episodes from original show runner Clyde Phillips, who oversaw the show for its first four seasons. The limited series will be a continuation of Dexter's story. Production is expected to begin early next year for planned late 2021 premiere.



Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine made the following statement:



"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago. We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world."

No news yet on which (surviving) cast members will return for the limited series.