Destiny Waits For No God. Check out the new trailer for American Gods season three

The third season of American Gods is on its way and Amazon Prime has just released a new trailer teasing the escalation of the war between the old gods and the new, as Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) attempts to find his way away from the guidance of Mr Wednesday (Ian McShane).



The series, based on the book by Neil Gaiman, returns on the 11th January 2021. The wait is almost over.