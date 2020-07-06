Dead to Me renewed for third and final season by Netflix

Jen and Judy's story isn't quite over yet. Dead To Me has been renewed for a third season, Deadline has confirmed. The Netflix dark comedy drama series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will wrap things up with that next run of episodes.



Series creator Liz Feldman, who Deadline reports will remain in the Netflix as part of a multi-year deal development deal, made the following statement:



“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

“We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come.”

Netflix’s VP of Comedy Series, Jane Wiseman, called Feldman “a comedic force," and added:The news thatwill be able to wrap up its story is sure to be a relief to fans, after another almighty cliff-hanger at the end of season two.