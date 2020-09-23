"Dead doesn't mean gone." Check out the new trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor

Following the initial teaser last month, Netlfix has released a new chilling trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor. The horror series from Mike Flanagan will debut on the streaming site on the 9th October.



As previously noted, The Haunting of Bly Manor brings back Victoria Pedretti from The Haunting of Hill House as governess Dani Clayton, hired to care for two young possessed children. Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohn, Kate Siegel and Catherine Parker also return, along with newcomers T’Nia Miller, Amelia Eve and Rahul Kohli and child actors Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith.