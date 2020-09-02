David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to adapt The Three-Body Problem for Netflix

Having brought their adaptation of George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire to a decisive closure last year with Game of Thrones' eighth season, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are turning their attention to another literary adaptation as part of their deal with Netflix; Liu Cixin’s international bestselling sci-fi books The Three-Body Problem (also known as the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy).



Benioff and Weiss will both write and executive produce the series along with Alexander Woo and former Game of Thrones' writer Bernadette Caulfield, who is now President of Benioff and Weiss’s production company. Rian Johnson will serve as an executive producer via his T Street Productions alongside Ram Bergman and Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B Entertainment will executive produce as well. Liu Cixin and the novels’ English translator Ken Liu are both attached as consulting producers. That's some impressive behind the scenes names attached to the project.



On the deal, Liu made the following statement:



“I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences. I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures, and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.”

was published in Chinese as a serial in 2006 and as a novel in 2008. It is set in an alternate history in which Earth is anticipating an invasion from the nearest solar system, which consists of three sun-like stars orbiting one another in an unstable “three-body problem.” The story takes places across several timelines, one of which follows Ye Wenjie, a woman who is so disgusted with humanity after China’s Cultural Revolution that she tries to make first contact with aliens to encourage them to invade Earth. This book was followed byand