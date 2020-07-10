Companion TV series to Matt Reeves' The Batman in development at HBO Max

With production back underway on Matt Reeves'-directed The Batman, starring Robert Patttinson, Deadline has revealed that a companion TV series, based in the Gotham police department, is in development at HBO Max.



The TV series is being created by The Batman director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark, Terence Winter (the creator of Boardwalk Empire) and Warner Bros. Television.



Winter will write the series, which Deadline reports is set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman and will build upon the film’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series will explore the myriad of complex characters of Gotham and marks the first project for Reeves under his recently announced major overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group.



On the announcement, Reeves said:



“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream,”

“Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows us to elaborate and grow fan connections across these powerful brands for years to come. This is Batman as most audiences have never seen before, and we know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film,”

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV, has also talked about long-term plans for an integrated Batman universe.is not part of the DCEU and as such, it is likely the TV series will have no connection either.