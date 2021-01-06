Clancy Brown joins Dexter revival as main villain

Having faced the likes of the Ice Truck Killer and Trinity Killer over the course of his eight-season run, Dexter Morgan needs a suitably big villain to bring him out of retirement. And now, the Dexter 10-episode revival has found that villain. Showtime has revealed that Clancy Brown will play Kurt Caldwell, the "unofficial mayor" of small town Iron Lake.



The network describes Caldwell as being loved by the townspeople. Caldwell "realised the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you."



Dexter star Michael C Hall recently opened up about the revival, recognising the great disappointment in the 2013 season eight finale.



"It's a conversation that's been ongoing, and different possibilities have emerged over the years. I think in this case, the story that's being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn't, and I think enough time has passed where it's become intriguing in a way that it wasn't before.



"And let's be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I'm excited to step back into it. I've never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."

Therevival is expected to air later this year.