Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to end with Part Four on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will come to an end later this year with part four. The final eight episodes will wrap up the story of witch Sabrina, which will see the witches rage war on the Eldritch Terrors as they descend upon Greendale.



Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa made the following statement:



“Working on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

The series was originally developed at The CW network as a companion series tobefore switching to Netflix.