Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 to air on 31st December. Check out the new trailer

Netflix's supernatural series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set to conclude this year, with the streaming site confirming the final eight episodes will drop on the 31st December. Check out the trailer above.



The official synopsis for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 has also been released.



“Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one by one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

The first three 'parts' of, starring Kiernan Shipka as the titular witch, are on Netflix now.