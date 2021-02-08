Check out the new trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

WandaVision has already kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Phase 4 to critical acclaim, and next up is Anthony Mackie's am Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, who will make their return with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ on the 19th March.







Last night's Superbowl in the US saw the release of a new action-packed trailer, featuring a rather fun dynamic between the two - Sam and Bucky in couples therapy? They are joined by Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and new MCU addition Wyatt Russell as John Walker. The series, which like WandaVision, picks up shortly after the events of Avengers: Endgame, is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer. Check out the new artwork below too.







In the meantime, WandaVision is now halfway through its season, with new episodes airing on Disney+ each Friday. Check out our review of the mind-blowing fifth episode here.