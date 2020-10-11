Check out the new trailer for the CBS All Access's adaptation of The Stand

CBS All Access has released the first trailer for the The Stand, based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King. This is the second small screen adaptation following the 1994 mini-series version.

The cast of the latest adaptation includes Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young and Jovan Adepo. The limited event series will also feature an all-new coda written by Stephen King.

The Stand will premier on Thursday 17th December exclusively on CBS All Access. No UK broadcaster has been confirmed

