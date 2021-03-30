Check out the new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Disney+ heads back to its animated offerings with the next Star Wars series to debut on the streaming site. The Bad Batch will launch on Tuesday, May 4th, with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7th. Here's the synopsis to go with the brand new trailer.



“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.