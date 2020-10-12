Check out the new character posters for The Mandalorian season two

Ahead of it's return on the 30th October, Disney+ has released some gorgeous character art for The Mandalorian season two, featuring the Mandalorian himself (Pedro Pascal), fan favourite Baby Yoda, Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).





The Mandalorian season two will run for eight episodes, streaming weekly on Disney+. Catching up on season one? Check out our reviews and news here