Check out the new character posters for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

We've barely had time to digest the ending to WandaVision and what it means for future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before the next story in the MCU Phase 4 is upon us. The Falcon and the Winter Solider will debut on Disney+ on the 19th March with six weekly episodes.



Disney+ has released four new character postings, putting the show's main characters in the spotlight. Check out the character posters for Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as Zemo.







Want more? Check out the latest 'co-workers' trailer below.