Celebrity Big Brother was the UK's most complained about TV series of the last decade
Ofcom have released statistics for the most complained moments on television over the last decade and reality series Celebrity Big Brother tops the chart thanks to the episode that saw former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett accusing Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas of assault on the show.
The vast majority of complaints were aimed at reality and current affairs television with Channel 4's drama UKIP: The First Hundred Days being the highest ranking fictional programme to receive complaints.
The top 10 are most complained about moments from the last decade are...
- Celebrity Big Brother - 30th August - 1st September 2018 - 25,232 complaints
- Loose Women - 29th August 2018 - 7,912 complaints
- UKIP: The First 100 Days - 16th February 2015 - 6,197 complaints
- Sky News - 27th September 2018 - 3,463 complaints
- The X Factor - 11th December 2010 - 2,868 complaints
- Channel 4 News - 29th March 2019 - 2,717 complaints
- Love Island - 1st July 2018 - 2,644 complaints
- The Wright Stuff - 24th June 2015 - 2,538 complaints
- Big Brother - 24th June 2015 - 2,024 complaints
- Sky News with Kay Burley - 5th June 2015 - 1,838 complaints