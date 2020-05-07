CBS renews 23 shows including NCIS, FBI, Bull, Magnum PI and Blue Bloods

US network has announced a fresh slate of renewals for 23 of its shows, including long-running stalwarts such as NCIS for season 18, spin-off NCIS: Los Angeles for season 12 and Blue Bloods for season 11. Joining them are NCIS: New Orleans for season 7, Bull and MacGyver both for season 5, SEAL Team and S.W.A.T for season 4, Magnum PI and FBI for a third season and FBI: Most Wanted, All Rise for a second. Rounding off the renewals are comedies Bobs Hearts Abishola and The Unicorn (season 2), The Neighborhood (season 3), plus Undercover Boss and 48 Hours . NCIS is currently airing the 17th season on Fox in the UK, with NCIS: Los Angeles , Magnum PI , Blue Bloods and SEAL Team on Sky Witness.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.