CBS renews 23 shows including NCIS, FBI, Bull, Magnum PI and Blue Bloods
US network has announced a fresh slate of renewals for 23 of its shows, including long-running stalwarts such as NCIS for season 18, spin-off NCIS: Los Angeles for season 12 and Blue Bloods for season 11.
Joining them are NCIS: New Orleans for season 7, Bull and MacGyver both for season 5, SEAL Team and S.W.A.T for season 4, Magnum PI and FBI for a third season and FBI: Most Wanted, All Rise for a second. Rounding off the renewals are comedies Bobs Hearts Abishola and The Unicorn (season 2), The Neighborhood (season 3), plus Undercover Boss and 48 Hours.
NCIS is currently airing the 17th season on Fox in the UK, with NCIS: Los Angeles, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods and SEAL Team on Sky Witness.