CBS cancels Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone reboot after two seasons

The Twilight Zone has gone through several incarnations, but it seems the latest version, a reboot reimagined by Jordan Peele, has already outlasted its welcome. CBS has cancelled the show, meaning there is no season three for the horror anthology series.



In a statement to TV Line, Julie McNamara, Paramount Plus programming chief said:



“Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and the entire production team truly reimagined ‘The Twilight Zone’ for the modern age. They upheld the classic series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling and pushed today’s viewers to explore all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come.”

The first two seasons aired on CBS All Access in the US and Syfy here in the UK.