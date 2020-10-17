CBS Access renews Star Trek: Discovery for a fourth season

The USS Discovery will keep on trekking. CBS Access has announced that Star Trek: Discovery, the first Star Trek TV series to launch on the streaming site, has been picked up for a fourth season. Production will begin on the 4th November.



The third season made its debut this week (you can check out our review of That Hope Is You: Part 1 here). The show, starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz, recently took a giant leap into the future, moving beyond the prequel setting for the first two seasons.



The third season will air weekly on CBS Access in the US and Netflix here in the UK and worldwide.