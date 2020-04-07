Cassian Andor spin-off scheduled for 2021? Obi-wan to follow in 2022...

A French Disney+ presentation, which you can read yourself here , has listed some interesting dates for the upcoming Star Wars TV series. First up is the Rogue One spin-off series focusing on Cassian Andor and featuring both Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk which is set for launch in 2021. The (Google) translated description reads as follows: Diego Luna will once again play Cassian Andor in this series which takes place during the first years of the Rebellion, before the events described in ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY. This breathtaking spy thriller goes on daring missions. Their goal: to give hope to the galaxy, subjugated by a ruthless Empire. Alan Tudyk will also be there, as K-2SO. Stephen Schiff (The Americans) is the showrunner and the executive producer of the series produced by Lucasfilm. The much talked about Obi-wan series is also listed in their 'And Also' section that comes after those titles scheduled for 2022. We reckon that it'll still make the 2022 cut but obviously production/story issues have put some doubt on this now.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.