Cassian Andor spin-off scheduled for 2021? Obi-wan to follow in 2022...
A French Disney+ presentation, which you can read yourself here, has listed some interesting dates for the upcoming Star Wars TV series. First up is the Rogue One spin-off series focusing on Cassian Andor and featuring both Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk which is set for launch in 2021.
The (Google) translated description reads as follows:
Diego Luna will once again play Cassian Andor in this series which takes place during the first years of the Rebellion, before the events described in ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY. This breathtaking spy thriller goes on daring missions. Their goal: to give hope to the galaxy, subjugated by a ruthless Empire. Alan Tudyk will also be there, as K-2SO. Stephen Schiff (The Americans) is the showrunner and the executive producer of the series produced by Lucasfilm.
The much talked about Obi-wan series is also listed in their 'And Also' section that comes after those titles scheduled for 2022. We reckon that it'll still make the 2022 cut but obviously production/story issues have put some doubt on this now.