Exclusive: Captain Pike series well into production while Section 31 spin-off is put on hold

Earlier this year we broke the news that CBS All Access were developing a new Star Trek series featuring Anson Mount as Captain Pike. Various other rumours have been doing the rounds and we've now had further confirmation that our original story was correct and that Anson Mount will be heading up a series of Enterprise-based adventures that will take place both before and after the events during his appearance in Star Trek: Discovery.



The series - which already has a first season order and scripts ready to go - is now casting under the title of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck all set to return to their roles of Pike, Number One and Spock. Casting is underway for other Enterprise crew members including Uhura (previously played by Nichelle Nichols in Star Trek and Zoe Saldana in the 2009 film reboot series) and Doctor Boyce (previously played by John Hoyt in the original Star Trek pilot).



Word is CBS are also casting for someone to play James Kirk in the series - with Jake Cannavale (recently seen in The Mandalorian) being high on the list - however previous canon would suggest he wasn't a member of the Enterprise crew before being made Captain so it'll be interesting to see if that is changed to allow the role to appear on the show or whether he'll be an occasional/one-off character. At the time of Star Trek: Discovery he should be serving aboard the USS Farragut under Captain Garrovick.



We also understand, having spoken to another contact, that the Section 31 series has been put on hold to allow for the development of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and to allow for Michelle Yeoh to have an ongoing role in Star Trek: Discovery for the foreseeable future.