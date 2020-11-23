Captain Jack will be back in Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks

There's still no trailer - or a confirmed air date - for the upcoming Doctor Who festive special Revolution of the Daleks, but the latest news is sure to please fans everywhere. John Barrowman will back once more as Captain Jack Harknes.



Jack made a surprise cameo in series 12's Fugitive of the Judoon, so his appearance in the upcoming special isn't perhaps that much of a surprise. But it's certainly a welcome one.



According to the BBC...



“Captain Jack will be on hand to help ‘the fam’ as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks. With the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth?”

“Daleks beware! If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack.”