Buffy is heading back to UK TV screens - and you can stream every episode for FREE from June

Channel 4 have signed a deal with Disney who now own the rights to Buffy the Vampire Slayer to allow the UK terrestrial broadcaster to reshow the hit series on our TV screens from next month. And even better, every single episode will be available to stream on demand on All 4 from 1st June for the total cost of absolutely nothing. A return to the demon-infested streets of Sunnydale is long overdue and the series will be broadcast on E4 from 11pm every weeknight from 1st June. The series sees Buffy Summers settle in a new town trying to leave her vampire slaying days behind her, but she doesn't count on the fact that her new home sits on top of the Hellmouth which means all manner of vampires are there ready for some slayer action.

