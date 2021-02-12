Brooklyn Nine-Nine to end with season eight

It's the end of the Nine Nine! New York detective-based sitcom Brooklyn Nine Nine will end with its upcoming eighth season. Production has been on hold since last year, when the Black Lives Matter protests and incidents of police brutality forced a heavy re-write of the planned season arc (the Covid pandemic has likely played a hand in that too).



Season eight is due to air in 'the fall' this year, with a shortened final season of ten episodes. Executive producer Dan Goor made an statement on Twitter.



"I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers."

was previously cancelled by Fox after five seasons, before NBC stepped in to save it. The show stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, and Andre Braugher. All are expected to return for the show's final run.