Brooklyn Nine Nine put on hold until the cast and crew "can find a way of doing that, that we all feel morally okay about.”

Given the current situation following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests over the police brutality in the Black Lives Matter protests, the cast and crew have put New York cop-based show Brooklyn Nine Nine on hold.



Talking to People, Adam Samberg, who plays Detective Jake Peralta, confirmed the cast and crew are taking a step back to re-evaluate how the show can exist in the current climate:

"We're taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we're going to move forward, as well as the cast. We're all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about. I know that we'll figure it out, but it's definitely a challenge, so we'll see how it goes."

This follows the comments from Terry Crews - who plays Lieutenant Terry Jeffords - to

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly ground-breaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our show-runner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.



“This is an opportunity right now for us all to unite and get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together.”

The cast and showrunner Goor have already made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network in early June following the death of George Floyd during his arrest.