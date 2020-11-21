Black Lightning to end with season four

DC superhero show Black Lightning has been cancelled by The CW after four seasons. The show was not officially connected to the other Arrowverse shows, but did feature in last season’s epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. It joins, Supergirl, which will also end with the upcoming sixth season.

This follows The CW's announcement that a Black Lightning spin-off Painkiller is in development, with Jordan Calloway reprising his role as the titular characharacter. The new series will be set up during the final season of Black Lightning. The new show will be written, directed and executive produced by Salim Akil. The network is also working on a Wonder Girl series.



Black Lightning, which stars Cress Williams in the lead role , was originally developed by Fox before migrating to The CW. Akil made the following statement:



“When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre,” The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined: Black people want to see themselves in all their complexities.



“Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of super heroes to life for the culture.



“I’m very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network and Greg Berlanti for their partnership and support of my vision at every step of this journey. While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller.”

The first three seasons ofare available to watch on Netflix in the UK.